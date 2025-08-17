Running from September 12 to 21, the annual event sees scores of fascinating historical buildings open their doors for visitors to explore for free.

In Wakefield, there are lots of venues taking part.

Visitors can explore church buildings that are hundreds of years old, delve into intriguing histories with expert-led talks delivered specially for the festival, and go behind the scenes in areas of venues usually off-limits to the public.

The festival is delivered by the National Trust and supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: "Heritage Open Days bring communities together in a truly unique way, shining a light on the stories, spaces and skills that shape our shared history.

“I'm delighted that support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery helps make this vibrant celebration of culture and creativity accessible to everyone, inspiring new generations to connect with the heritage all around them."

Click through the gallery to discover the fascinating events taking place across Wakefield this September.

1 . Behind-the-scenes tour of Wakefield Museums and Castles Collections Store in Ossett Experts from the collections team will show you local archaeology, historic costume, social history objects and furniture. The tour is not suitable for anyone under the age of 18 or who has a nut allergy. Pre-booking is required (see Heritage Open Days for booking information). September 19. Photo: Experience Wakefield Photo Sales

2 . Tour of Nostell Priory The tour of the National Trust site will explain how architects John Adam and James Paine, and “furniture legend” Thomas Chippendale, created the property. Booking is required (See Heritage Open Days for booking information). September 12 and 13. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Story-walk starting from Sandal Library The story-walk will explore key locations in Sandal, led by Beccy from Story Trails. The event is suited to children and adults alike. Booking is preferred (see Heritage Open Days for booking information). September 19. Photo: Experience Wakefield Photo Sales