Hold Your Horses! Last chance to book Betfred St Leger Festival tickets at current prices

Doncaster Racecourse are preparing to open the gates and welcome guests for the legendary Betfred St Leger Festival, and time is running out for racegoers to secure their tickets for the cheapest possible price.

With less than two weeks to go until the iconic festival returns, the racecourse is encouraging customers thinking of booking to do so over the weekend before the final price rise which is set for Monday September 1.

Commencing with Betfred Ladies Day on September 11 and closing with the Sunday Fun Day on September 14, the Betfred St Leger Festival spans over four days of world class horse racing and showstopping entertainment, making it a renowned highlight of the British Flat racing calendar.

The Racecourse is also giving seniors the opportunity to experience the magic of the festival at a reduced price. Concession tickets will be available on the day to anyone over the age of 60 with valid photo ID, at a 50% reduced rate for the Grandstand and Family enclosures. Ticket upgrades will also be available, with customers simply paying the difference between the full standard ticket and their chosen upgrade option.

Secure tickets now for the best possible price

The excitement continues as attendees can also enjoy a celebratory welcome with 50% off all draught drinks (including soft drinks) and £10 off bottles of House Wine, Prosecco, Champagne, and Pimms jugs for the first hour after the gates open, to get drinks flowing and ignite a lively atmosphere.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director at Doncaster Racecourse commented: “Excitement levels are peaking as the festival is now less than two weeks away. Ticket sales have been ramping up as people across the country are looking to get their tickets for the best possible price.

“Our ticket prices will rise on Monday, so I’d encourage anyone who has had the tickets in their basket to act quickly before the change to ensure they secure their spot for an incredible experience here in Doncaster.”

With limited ticket availability, visit www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk for more information and to secure tickets before prices rise on Monday September 1.