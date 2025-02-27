Holiday company challenges the people of Wakefield to get back on the ski slopes

VIP SKI is offering a holiday worth £3,500 to anyone from Wakefield willing to brave the slopes once more - even if you have to face your phobia.

VIP SKI is challenging the people of Wakefield to get back into skiing by offering the chance to be one of the first people to stay in its brand-new luxury La Plagne resort.

The Graciosa – which opens its doors 2025/26 – is keen to welcome skiers and snowboarders who are struggling to ‘get back on the slopes’.

Whether you are a skier who is returning from a life changing injury, or you were an advanced skier who stopped due to family or loss, VIP SKI want to help you back into Winter sports.

Lap up the luxury in La Plagne with VIP SKI

From Wakefield's oldest granny skier to Pontefract's most terrified snowboarder, the travel company promises to hear your pitch – as they hunt for a wonderful or wacky winner.

To apply for ‘Back to Ski with VIP SKI’ entrants must head online and complete the form. Applicants who are too shy to apply can be entered via friends and family.

Perched at an altitude of 2003m above Plagne Centre , The Graciosa, a stunning complex of sixteen chalets for 4 to 14 guests, offers unparalleled convenience and access to the slopes.. Skiers can take a short stroll down the piste to the heart of the resort, or ski straight from the ski room into the expansive Paradiski area.

The winner of the £3,466holiday prize will soak up a room in one of the 16 versatile suites complete with dedicated chalet host serving delicious meals. Other facilities include luxury lounge, bar, ski hire shop, massage room, and childcare facilities.

VIP SKI's brand new resort in La Plagne opening this Winter

Celebrating the launch of VIP SKI’s ‘Graciosa’ in 2025/6, Nicola Hardy from VIP SKI said: “Our latest competition is a wonderful way to connect with our guests – old and new – and really showcase what we are all about; beautiful skiing in the top destinations in Europe.

“We want people to fall in love with the snow again, and there’s no better location than La Plagne to embrace being back on your skis or boards. This really is a comeback in a wow-factor destination, we can’t wait to hear peoples’ stories.”

Participants will be shortlisted and announced in April, with the winner being crowned in September 2025.

To enter the competition head to: https://www.vip-chalets.com/blog/graciosa-competition/