How to Celebrate Halloween in Wakefield

Pumpkin Picking Near Wakefield

Start your Halloween celebrations with a trip to a local pumpkin patch. Local events experts, Book a Party, recommend Oulton Hall Farm, just a short drive from the city. It’s a great place to pick your own pumpkins while enjoying the crisp autumn air. The farm often runs extra seasonal activities such as mazes, tractor rides and refreshments, making it an ideal day out for families. Another option is Middlethorpe Farm, which offers a wide selection of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes and plenty of space for children to explore. Once you have your pumpkins at home, spend an afternoon carving them into fun or spooky designs. Keep the seeds for roasting and add a candle or LED light inside to create a welcoming glow for trick-or-treaters.

Haunted Wakefield

Wakefield is full of history, and some of its older buildings come with stories of hauntings. The City Hall and Wakefield Cathedral are known for their Gothic charm and occasionally reported ghostly occurrences. For a more interactive experience, join a local ghost walk. Guides take visitors through the city’s streets, telling tales of mysterious sightings, unexplained noises and historic characters who are said to linger long after their time. These walks are fun for adults and older children who enjoy a little thrill mixed with history.

Family Halloween Trails and Workshops

For families with younger children, Wakefield offers plenty of gentle Halloween activities. The Hepworth Wakefield and local libraries often host themed craft workshops where children can decorate pumpkins, make masks or create spooky decorations for home. The Pugneys Country Park Halloween Trail is also popular. Visitors follow a route through the park, spotting hidden items and solving clues along the way. There are usually treats to collect and small prizes for completing the trail, making it both fun and safe for little ones.

Thriller Dance and Spooky Classes

If you want a more active Halloween experience, keep an eye out for local dance studios offering themed sessions. Thriller dance classes give you the chance to learn the iconic moves from the Michael Jackson video, providing fun exercise and a good laugh for all ages. Community centres and local halls often run workshops where children can enjoy crafts, pumpkin painting or creating their own costumes. These classes are a great way to get ready for Halloween night and show off creative skills.

Halloween in Wakefield City Centre

On Halloween evening, Wakefield comes alive with families and young people taking part in trick-or-treating. Residential streets in areas such as Sandal and Thornes are popular for their friendly neighbours and imaginative decorations. Always visit houses that are clearly participating. For adults, pubs and local venues such as The Redbeck Bar, M&S Bank Arena and nearby community halls often host Halloween parties with live music, costume competitions and themed cocktails. It is a great opportunity to enjoy a night out while joining in the seasonal fun.

Karaoke and Fancy Dress Fun

If you enjoy singing, Halloween karaoke nights are often held across the city. Pubs and bars encourage guests to dress up and belt out classics like Monster Mash or Time Warp. Fancy dress competitions are common, with prizes for the most creative outfits. Even if you do not want to perform, it is entertaining to watch others while enjoying themed drinks and snacks in a lively atmosphere.

Scary Movie Night

For a quieter celebration, head to the local cinema or host your own movie night at home. Cineworld Wakefield often screens Halloween favourites and family-friendly spooky films leading up to 31 October. Families can enjoy films such as Hocus Pocus or The Addams Family, while older audiences may prefer classics such as Halloween or The Shining. If you stay in, draw the curtains, light a few candles and line up a mix of fun and scary films to set the right atmosphere.

Food and Drinks for a Spooky Night

No Halloween is complete without themed food and drinks. Make a warming pumpkin soup from your carved pumpkins and serve with a swirl of cream. Sausage rolls can be turned into mummy bites by wrapping pastry around them, while toffee apples and finger-shaped biscuits make great treats for children. Mulled cider is perfect for a cool autumn evening, and a non-alcoholic witches’ brew made with apple juice, lemonade and floating sweets looks spooky but tastes delicious.

Decorating and Setting the Mood

Wakefield’s autumn evenings are ideal for creating a cosy yet slightly spooky atmosphere. Place pumpkins with candles on windowsills or steps, hang cobwebs and ghost decorations, and add fairy lights to create a gentle glow. Playing soft spooky music in the background helps set the tone, and even a few decorations can transform your home for the season. The contrast of historic buildings and warm lighting gives Wakefield a particularly charming Halloween feel.

Ending the Night