HURRY BEFORE IT’S TOO LATE! ACT FAST TO SECURE EARLY BIRD TICKETS FOR THE BETFRED ST LEGER FESTIVAL!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As the highly anticipated Betfred St Leger Festival draws closer, punters are being encouraged to get their hands on early bird tickets before prices increase on Monday July1 .

Customers looking to book early can save up to a huge 40% now compared to on the day prices.

Each year, thousands gather to watch history in the making across four days of exhilarating action at one of the most prestigious festivals in the racing calendar and a strong highlight of the flat racing season. As of now, tickets are available at a reduced rate across grandstand, family, county, and premier enclosures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The St Leger Festival will open with Betfred Ladies Day on Thursday 12th September and promises to be a day filled with style and glamour, as well as a £1,000 cash prize on the table courtesy of the Style Awards. Former JLS, and now star DJ, Marvin Humes, will be continuing the Ladies Day party LIVE after racing on the Champagne Lawn for County, Premier and Hospitality ticket holders.

Secure tickets now to see all the action for the best possible price

Some of the world’s most prestigious racing will be on display as the iconic Doncaster Cup takes place on day two, culminating with the legendary Betfred St Leger on Saturday September 14. Sunday Funday will bring the festival to an end and involve ex-professional jockeys battling it out in the Leger Legends charity race and a day of family-friendly entertainment.

Tickets are currently from £12.50 for Sunday Funday, from £15.00 for Betfred Ladies Day and the Doncaster Cup and from £15.00 for the Betfred St. Leger Stakes.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director at Doncaster Racecourse said: “We’re raring to get the 2024 Betfred St Leger Festival underway and can’t wait to see everyone coming through the gates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s four days of action-packed horse racing and plenty of family friendly entertainment for everyone to enjoy, which is why anyone thinking of attending should get their tickets now before the prices increase.

“As always, we hope the St Leger festival unites the local Doncaster community and provides a wonderful day for all involved.”