I spent 12 years performing the ultimate Gary Barlow lookalike tribute act on cruises – people mistake me for him all the time

A Gary Barlow lookalike who has spent more than a decade performing as a cruise tribute act to the star says he is frequently mistaken for the singer in public.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upon first glance, Jon Fisher is almost indistinguishable from the Take That favourite, but it’s a look – and voice – that has been carefully honed over 12 years.

With sandy blonde hair, a salt and pepper beard and similar facial features, the two performers could be siblings.

They are also both 45, married and dads with three kids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Fisher aka 'Gary Barlow' onboard Marella Cruises

The resemblance has served Jon well – landing him the spot as the ultimate Barlow act in the UK and working on Marella Cruises, TUI UK&I’s ocean cruise line.

His favourite hits to perform include ‘Only Takes A Minute Girl’ and ‘Relight My Fire’, as well as crowd-pleasers like ‘Back For Good’ and ‘Greatest Day’.

“I get a lot of double takes and stares on the cruises,” he said.

“People will whisper as I walk by, thinking I’m Gary – especially if I have my sunglasses on or if I’m standing next to other famous people, like Craig Revel Horwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Fisher aka 'Gary Barlow' onboard Marella Cruises.

“Die-hard fans sometimes get a little bit confused when they meet me and want to take a picture together.

“While I appreciate the attention – because I love Gary too – I always come clean about my real identity.

“But I think it’s great that people wonder if I’m really him, because it means I’m doing a good job.

“It’s always a great atmosphere onboard the cruise – everybody gets up singing and dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The crowds love hearing the classic songs, and it gives them a home from home when they are onboard listening to music they know and love.

“Being able to travel from port to port makes it feel like I’m performing in a new city every night.

“Not many people can say they have performed to hundreds of people in the middle of the sea.

“The audience is a massive part of the job and what makes it such a joy. “Cruisers majorly enjoy tribute acts, and they especially love getting involved by singing along to waving back to me in the crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are often fellas in the audience who have been dragged along to these shows by their wives, so I have a bit of fun with that.”

Marella Cruises provide all-inclusive cruise holidays with full end-to-end service, including flights, cabins, entertainment, food and drinks, trips, and transfers.

It also offers regional flying from over 20 airports and multiple cruise-and-stay options.

Jon’s full-time career – which involves embarking on 20 cruises a year – started “by accident” after friends urged him to put his resemblance to the singer to good use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon said: “I’d been singing for a long time and had worked on Marella Cruises doing productions and in different bands.

“I had a few mates who were doing tribute shows and they convinced me to give it a go.

“I had my first gig two weeks later – I haven’t looked back since.” Jon’s work takes him across the globe but the dad has never had the chance to meet Gary himself – yet.

But it is likely the Take That star has heard of his most established tribute act, who boasts thousands of fans of his own online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he’s not on the cruise, Jon – who is originally from Reading – lives in south Wales with his wife and kids.

He tries to keep his work persona separate from his home life but he sometimes slips into Barlow’s Cheshire accent.

He added: “You find some tributes who carry the personality of their act around with them – but that’s not me.

“When I’m working, I’m working – but when I’m not, I’m not being Gary. “I am a fan and respect what he does but I’m not hugely obsessed, so I don’t carry him into my personal life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re the same age, the same height, we’ve both got three kids and are married – it’s quite strange how it has worked out really.

“Sadly, I’m not a millionaire but I think my family are secretly quite proud of me. “My wife was a big Take That fan before I started, and my eldest daughter is 18 and she’s a big fan of my work, too.”

Given he is ageing alongside Barlow, Jon has no plans to quit his act anytime soon.

He added: “I see myself doing this for as long as the work and demand is out there. “Gary is still well-loved, he’s always working on something and I’m lucky to have such a well-thought-of act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Plus I love the atmosphere on Marella Cruises and being part of special holiday memories for so many people.”

For any budding tribute acts, Jon has also shared his three secrets to making it big – and how you can replicate his success.

STUDY THE ARTIST

Jon said: “The key to a successful tribute act is to immerse yourself in the artist's world.

“This means understanding their mannerisms, quirky traits and every little detail that makes them unique.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The look and sound are crucial, but they come naturally when you study the character you wish to emulate.

“I watched a lot of footage, especially live footage, to get a feel for Gary’s personality and the way he moves.

“I’d listen carefully to the way he pronounced his words and held onto notes in the songs, too.”

PERFECT THE LOOK

He said: “While I naturally resemble Gary Barlow, there are various ways to transform yourself into the artist you want to portray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Make-up, specially made costumes and other visual aids can help you achieve the desired look.

“The right appearance can significantly enhance your performance and make your act more convincing.

“Half of the battle is getting the look right.

“It’s a big help for me that I naturally look like Gary but it’s also important to really get to know the character and the way they present themselves.”

HONE THE VOICE

Jon said: “The voice is the most critical aspect of a tribute act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's no point in perfecting the look if the voice doesn't match.

“Listening to live recordings of the artist can help you understand their vocal nuances and tricks.

“Vocally, Gary sings down through his nose quite a bit, which is difficult to do if you don’t do that normally – but it all comes with practice.

“Additionally, infusing a bit of your own personality into the performance can make it more engaging and memorable.”