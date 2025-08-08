I attended the Ladies Day event at Pontefract Racecourse this month, the first time I’d ever been to a horse racing event – here’s what I thought.

As I pulled into the car park soon after midday on Wednesday (August 6), the sun was beaming down on Pontefract Racecourse, with Storm Floris a distant memory and just a slight breeze in the air.

With the help of some friendly stewards, within about 10 minutes I had parked, got through the bag check and ticket desk, and entered the premises.

I was there primarily to take pictures of the glamorous outfits racegoers were wearing for Ladies Day, but with a couple of hours to go before the first race, I took some time to get my bearings.

The place was yet to fill up, and the atmosphere was calm and relaxed as various groups occupied the tables overlooking the track in the Premier Enclosure, enjoying a drink in the sun.

In the Grandstand and Paddock Enclosure, the stands were still fairly empty at this point, but the bookmakers were already setting up around the betting area and some groups were enjoying picnics on the grass down by the track.

The smell of delicious food from the various eateries and food trucks filled the air, and elsewhere a stall was selling flat caps and flipflops.

A buzz was now steadily growing as the racecourse began to fill up, and I got stuck in to photographing the racegoers in their spectacular outfits.

Around 1pm, an announcement was made that it was time for the Best Dressed Gents competition, and a huge crowd congregated around the outside of the Parade Ring.

The competition, hosted by actress Natalie Ann Jamieson and radio presenter Dixie, saw several dozen impeccably dressed men be selected to parade around the ring and line up ready for their outfits to be judged.

Gucci Gaboré and Gisele from Galileo’s Show-Bar in Pontefract, and Karen and Richard from the clothing brand Grace and Dotty, were judging.

Contenders were then shortlisted into a second round, which included one racegoer wearing a cream three-piece suit complete with fedora and bowtie, whilst another was more daring, opting for a contrasting blazer and suit-trousers combination and loafers without socks.

The winning outfit was an immaculate sage green three-piece suit, for which the wearer won £350.

The stakes were higher for the Ladies Best Dressed competition, with a week-long all inclusive holiday to Dubai up for grabs for the winner.

The first round saw more than 100 women selected to form a circle around the Parade Ring.

Every imaginable colour, material and style of dress was worn by the contenders, as well as extravagant headpieces and glamorous shoes.

Once a handful of contenders had been shortlisted, the remaining women were asked to share their inspiration behind their outfits with the crowd, with the judges ultimately choosing a classic white ensemble as their winner.

Second place won a three-night stay in Dublin, and third place a voucher for Grace and Dotty.

As the competition finished up, an announcement said: “Jockeys, will you please mount for our first race.”

Preoccupied with the competition, I had nearly forgotten about the main event.

I noticed by now there was a tangible excitement growing, with the racecourse now buzzing with people and the stands quickly filling up.

There was still a little time to go before the first race at 2.30pm, but, anxious to get a good vantage point, I went down to the front of the enclosure to claim a spot at the side of the track.

More seasoned racegoers were more relaxed, and most continued to enjoy chatting and drinking in the sun.

As the minutes edged closer to 2.30pm, however, people began taking their places along the side of the track.

As we waited, a screen on the opposite side of the track displayed the horses’ names, some of my favourites being Snapcracklepop, Persian Phoenix, King’s Road Dandy, and Maximum Velocity.

The race started, and the spectators’ eyes were fixed on the screen, which was displaying footage of the horses and jockeys as they made their way round the track towards us.

Before long, the racers came into view, and the crowds’ shouting and cheering crescendoed as hooves pounded the ground past the crowd and past the winning post with impressive speed and power, and in what seemed like seconds the race was over.

I was surprised at how short the race was, but if anything it made the experience more exciting.

The races continued at around half hour intervals, with six taking place in total, and in between, racegoers placed bets or relaxed and enjoyed the sun.

I felt a little out of my depth with some aspects of horse racing; I could only guess at what ‘the going’ meant, and the betting odds simply baffled me.

For this reason, I didn’t place a bet, but I still thoroughly enjoyed the races, even without the prospect of winning some money.

The thrill of watching the races was exhilarating, and the atmosphere in the crowd was electric.

I had envisioned the day would be perhaps a little hectic, but outside of the races, I found there was plenty of time to walk around, find something to eat, or sit down with a drink, and there was a pleasantly relaxed atmosphere about the place.

From start to finish, the day was faultless, and I’d highly recommend a visit to Pontefract Racecourse to anyone that has not visited before.