IN PICTURES: Inside Pontefract Castle's terrifying dungeon where Civil War prisoners were left to languish

​The hill, on which Pontefract Castle now sits, was once home to an Anglo-Saxon burial ground and Anglo-Saxon manor.

​The first historical record of a castle on the site appearing around 1070, shortly after the Norman Conquest.

​The castle was built by Ilbert de Lacy, who had fought with William the Conqueror at the battle of Hastings and had been given the Honour of Pontefract as a reward for his valour in battle.

​By the 13th century, Pontefract Castle had been transformed from a small wooden fort into an incredible stronghold that, when Oliver Cromwell attacked in 1649, was called it ‘one of the strongest inland garrisons in the kingdom’ by the statesman.

​It was quite common for prisoners to be left in the pitch black depths for weeks at a time, with many scratching their names into the cold, damp walls – which can still be seen today.

​A deposed Richard II is believed to have been imprisoned and died in the castle in 1400.

Cllr Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the history we have on our doorstep and Pontefract Castle is a huge part of that.

“Tours of the dungeons have actually taken place since the 1800s.

“But the tour in its present format was launched in 2017 following a major conservation project and extensive work at the site.

“Tours are used to bring the dungeon, and its multitude of stories to life and we’re really pleased that so many people are taking the opportunity to learn more about the history of this fascinating site.”

​The tour involves going underground via steep steps with low light levels, uneven ground, and damp conditions.

Sensible footwear is strongly recommended.

​The tour is running every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until September 1.

To find out more, or to buy tickets, visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/pontefract/pontefract-castle

