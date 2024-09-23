In pictures: The Hepworth Wakefield hosts first Harvest Festival market at Tileyard North

Taking place over the weekend, the new event encouraged visitors to celebrate the start of autumn and enjoy a weekend in the company of some of the UK’s finest independent designers, makers, store owners and producers.
The market featured over 60 stalls selling a variety of items including artisan food and drink, candles, ceramics, plants, home and kitchenware and seasonal produce.
1. The Hepworth Harvest Festival
The Hepworth held their first Harvest Festival event at Tileyard North over the weekend. Photo: Scott Merrylees
2. The Hepworth Harvest Festival
The festival featured some of the UK’s finest independent designers, makers, store owners and producers. Photo: Scott Merrylees
3. Tileyard North
The event was held at Tileyard North. Photo: Scott Merrylees
4. Spectacular stalls
There were over 60 stalls selling artisan food and drink, books, blankets, candles, ceramics, fabrics, textiles and more. Photo: Scott Merrylees
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.