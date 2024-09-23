In pictures: The Hepworth Wakefield hosts first Harvest Festival market at Tileyard North

By Kara McKune
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 16:30 BST
The Hepworth Wakefield hosted their first autumnal Harvest Festival over the weekend.

Taking place over the weekend, the new event encouraged visitors to celebrate the start of autumn and enjoy a weekend in the company of some of the UK’s finest independent designers, makers, store owners and producers.

The market featured over 60 stalls selling a variety of items including artisan food and drink, candles, ceramics, plants, home and kitchenware and seasonal produce.

The Hepworth held their first Harvest Festival event at Tileyard North over the weekend.

1. The Hepworth Harvest Festival

The Hepworth held their first Harvest Festival event at Tileyard North over the weekend. Photo: Scott Merrylees

The festival featured some of the UK’s finest independent designers, makers, store owners and producers.

2. The Hepworth Harvest Festival

The festival featured some of the UK’s finest independent designers, makers, store owners and producers. Photo: Scott Merrylees

The event was held at Tileyard North.

3. Tileyard North

The event was held at Tileyard North. Photo: Scott Merrylees

There were over 60 stalls selling artisan food and drink, books, blankets, candles, ceramics, fabrics, textiles and more.

4. Spectacular stalls

There were over 60 stalls selling artisan food and drink, books, blankets, candles, ceramics, fabrics, textiles and more. Photo: Scott Merrylees

