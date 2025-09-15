The production studios where Netflix’s Adolescence was filmed will host the fourteenth series of ITV’s The Voice UK this autumn.

Production Park, in South Kirkby, has announced it will host the semi-final and final of the popular entertainment show in its Studio 005 to an audience of around 500 people, with Studio 001 also being used as a main production area.

The show, which premiered in 2012, sees contestants compete for a record deal with Universal Music Group – as well as £50,000 and a holiday to Universal Studios Florida.

It will be the first time the show has been filmed in Yorkshire, and will be the Park’s first major project working with ITV.

The announcement comes after Netflix’s hit crime drama, Adolescence, was filmed at the Park between March and September last year.

The Park has also helped huge artists, brands and broadcasters produce world tours and productions over the last 20 years, including Coldplay, Pink, Beyoncé, Cirque Du Soleil, Netflix, the BBC, and ITV.

Lee Brooks, Co-Founder and CEO of Production Park said: “We’re delighted that The Voice UK has chosen Production Park as the home for its dramatic final stages.

“As one of the nation’s most beloved shows we couldn’t be prouder of its arrival here in Yorkshire.

“This year also marks our twentieth anniversary of welcoming world-class artists to rehearse arena-sized productions in our facilities.

“Building on our live music expertise, we’ve expanded into high-end television production, and we can’t wait to roll out the red carpet for The Voice UK’s crew, coaches and live audiences.”

Diego Rincón, Creative Director at Lifted Entertainment (ITV Studios), said: “We are so pleased to be bringing The Voice UK to Production Park for the very first time and to engage with our viewers and fans in Yorkshire.

“We’re sure the studios will be a fantastic home for the climactic episodes of the new series and we know that the Yorkshire audience will bring masses of energy and lots of volume to the semi-final plus final.”

The Voice UK has local adaptations in 76 territories and is the most successful format brand in non-scripted worldwide.