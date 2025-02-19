Jazz star Emily Masser in Wakefield
Songs With My Father, is the new album by the remarkably gifted jazz singer Emily Masser who will be performing in Wakefield on February 28.
While still a student at The Guildhall School Of Music And Drama, 20-year-old Masser’s burgeoning talent has already attracted very positive attention from jazz luminaries such as Claire Martin and Liane Carroll, who have both praised Emily for her original approach to interpretation, making timeless classics sound newly minted and excitingly different.
Her notable contribution to the respected Clark Tracey Quintet’s album ‘Introducing Emily Masser’ further highlighted Emily’s musical prowess, gaining a wide range of accolades and prompting UK Jazz News to describe her as a “New Star of British Jazz”.
Emily’s new work Songs With My Father is an album dedicated to Emily’s late mother, featuring her father Dean Masser on saxophone and an all-star rhythm section: in-demand Hungarian pianist Matyas Gayer (Eddie Henderson, Scott Hamilton), rising-star bassist James Owston (Xhosa Cole, Greg Abate), and ultra-swinging drummer Steve Brown (Scott Hamilton, Barry Harris).