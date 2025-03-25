Join the fun at Junction 32’s egg-cellent Easter trail this April

Junction 32, Yorkshire’s most loved outlet shopping destination, is excited to announce that this April, the centre will be hosting an incredible Easter trail, a perfect fun day out for the family.

Running from April 1st to April 27th, simply pick up your Easter trail guide at Precious Little One to take part in this Easter extravaganza. The whole family will be tested to hunt down six colourful Easter eggs, which are hidden around the centre. As you traverse the delightful trail, get ready to encounter a world of wonder, including a larger-than-life Easter bunny! Once you’ve hunted down the eggs, it’s time to return your completed trail guide to Precious Little One.

To add to the hoppingly good fun, families taking part in the Easter trail will also be in with the chance of winning an amazing £100 The Works gift card, which can be spent onsite at Junction 32.

And the fun doesn’t stop there this Easter - head over to Junction 32’s Facebook to take part in a virtual egg hunt from March 25th, where you could win an incredible £100 Toytown voucher.

With over 85 high street and designer brands available at amazing, discounted prices, Junction 32 is the perfect spot to shop, play and celebrate Easter this April.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: “We are egg-static to be launching our new Easter trail this April and can’t wait for our visitors to enjoy this family friendly activation! Whether it’s shopping in our stores, grabbing a sweet treat and a coffee or taking part in the trail, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at Junction 32.”

For more information on Junction 32, visit: https://junction32.com/