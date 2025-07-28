Langlands Garden Centre in Shiptonthorpe will once again host the Weighton Wolds Rotary Club’s Annual Charity Classic Car Show over the Bank Holiday weekend on Sunday, August 24, and Monday, August 25. The event will raise funds in support of York Against Cancer, a local charity providing vital cancer services.

Langlands Garden Centre in Shiptonthorpe will once again host the Weighton Wolds Rotary Club’s Annual Charity Classic Car Show over the Bank Holiday weekend on Sunday, August 24th, and Monday, August 25th, 2025. The event will raise funds in support of York Against Cancer, a local charity providing vital cancer services.

The British Garden Centres store promises a spectacular two day showcase featuring over 200 classic cars each day. Visitors can enjoy a stunning variety of vehicles, including the pre-war cars and beloved modern classics. The show offers a unique chance to meet dedicated classic car enthusiasts from East, West, and South Yorkshire.

As well as the classic cars, Langlands Garden Centre invites guests to dine at the Gardener's Retreat restaurant, offering everything from hearty breakfasts to light lunches and afternoon teas. Explore the extensive plant area, elegant garden furniture, and a range of unique gifts. The venue also provides ample free parking, wheelchair access, and coach-friendly facilities to ensure a welcoming experience for all visitors.

Join us for the Weighton Wolds Rotary Club Classic Car Show at Langlands Garden Centre

Entry to the Classic Car Show is free, with all donations going directly to York Against Cancer. You can also take a chance on winning fantastic prizes in our exciting raffle. Your contribution will help fund crucial cancer services, making a real difference in the lives of those affected by this disease. Visit their website at facebook.com/yorkagainstcancer to learn more about their important work.

The Weighton Wolds Rotary Club is proud of its commitment to giving back to the community. Since the first Classic Car Show in 2014, the event has grown exponentially, attracting over 1,000 visitors and raising thousands of pounds for various charities.

Libby Stubbs, Marketing and Communications Coordinator at British Garden Centres, said: “We’re thrilled to continue the tradition of bringing together the community for this incredible event. Each year, the enthusiasm for classic cars grows, and it’s wonderful to see families and car lovers unite to support such an important cause. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Langlands Garden Centre for a memorable weekend.”