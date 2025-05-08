Judo club with a difference launches in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield is set to get a new martial arts club with a twist. The Ippon Club, which will be based at Thompson Yard martial arts centre and starts on Tuesday, June 5, will be a Judo club with a difference.

The club, to be run by 5th Dan David Hammond, will teach no only Judo but Taiho jutsu, a branch of martial arts that concentrates on arrest and restrain techniques.

“I think Judo these days is too much based on the sporting side of the art,” says Hammond, who is also a fifth Dan in Taiho jutsu. “Judo is a very good holistic martial art, where we can hone our bodies, but can also utilise the principles in real time tactical defence.”

David should know. As well as being graded 5th Dan in both Judo and Taiho Jutsu he is a veteran of the security world, having providing Close Protection for celebrities as well as working as a Head Door Supervisor across the UK. Having taught self-defence at Dundee and Hull Universities and written two books on Judo, he currently works as a trainer within the Security Industry Authority.

David (Centre) with two of his pupils from Scarborough Ippon Judo Club

Ippon will be run along normal judo club lines, with a grading system overseen by Judo For All (UK), but with the added input of taiho jutsu. “Many people are unaware of the fact that Judo founder Dr Jigoro Kano also devised the practical elements of police arrest and restraint techniques that are still used across the security world. I will be reintroducing this element into our training.”

“I get a lot of guys coming through getting ready to work the doors and on the course I can only teach a fraction of what they really need to know about tactical defence,” he said. “I would like to encourage security industry worker to come long as well as others than need to understand the rudiments of staying safe. Longer term I hope to develop a taiho jutsu syllabus”

Taiho jutsu was first introduced to the UK in the 1970s by Brian Eustace for the Yorkshire Police. It was formalised in Japan after the Second World War and relies heavily on Judo not just for its techniques but its principles and crucially its training methods.

For further information contact Dave on 07525451454, visit their website wakefieldjudo.co.uk or go to their facebook page Wakefield Judo and Taiho jutsu.