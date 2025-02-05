Jump into February Half Term Fun at Gravity Active Castleford

It’s officially time to put down the screens and jump into a world of excitement at Gravity Active Castleford. From February 15 to 23, Gravity Active are offering a jam-packed lineup of activities that promise non-stop fun for all ages, perfect for letting kids blow off steam after completing the first term of the year. Whether you’re bouncing through the air, tackling climbing walls, or dancing under neon lights, there’s truly something for everyone.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action-packed adventures for all ages

Get ready for thrilling Open Jump sessions, high-energy Daytime Discos, inflatable obstacle courses, and challenging climbing walls. Better yet, with so many activities on offer, parents will never hear “I’m bored” again! Plus, it’s a fantastic way to keep children fit and active over the break.

The Open Jump sessions give you full access to all activity areas—perfect for showing off your moves or just jumping for fun. For a high-energy twist, the Daytime Discos mix trampolining with a dance party atmosphere. Music, lights, and plenty of bouncing make for a perfect family outing.

Searching for the ultimate family adventure this February Half Term? Look no further than Gravity Active Castleford! With boundless indoor fun for the entire family, it’s the perfect affordable alternative to traditional half term outings. Families of four can enjoy a 1-hour experience for just £10.49 per person!

Climbing, inflatables and more!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scale new heights on the Gravity Rocks climbing walls, or race through the inflatable adventure zones for guaranteed laughs and thrills. When the sun sets, the fun continues with After Dark sessions—glow sticks, neon lights, and even more jumping and dancing.

Refuel and relax

To fuel all that energy, the Gravity Active Café offers a selection of delicious snacks, refreshing drinks, and sweet treats, giving you the perfect place to refuel and relax during your adventure, while keeping you close to all the fun.

Book your half-term adventure today!

Don’t miss out on the action – book your spot today and get ready to jump, climb, and dance your way through an unforgettable half term.

For more information or to book your session, visit https://gravity-global.com/blog/february-half-term-fun-at-gravity-active.