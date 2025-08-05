Leger beats: Festival turns up the volume with headline DJs revealed

The highly anticipated Betfred St Leger Festival is making its grand return to Doncaster Racecourse this September and today announces its two headline celebrity DJs for the festival weekend, who will be taking to the stage post-racing to bring the party atmosphere to the racecourse.

To entertain the crowd on Betfred St Leger Ladies Day (11th) and get the party started, award winning TV presenter and fashion mogul, Gok Wan, will be on the decks channelling his love for soulful uplifting house music, with a live DJ set that will leave guests dancing into the evening. Alongside some of the most prestigious racing of the four-day festival on Betfred St Leger Doncaster Cup Day (12th), Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago from Café Mambo will be bringing the ultimate Ibiza tunes to keep racegoers vibing with iconic saxophonist tracks.

With back-to-back racing action and exciting entertainment to match, the festival promises to be bigger and better than ever, with something for every racegoer throughout the weekend. This year, Betfred St Leger Festival will also be offering an exciting new premium area on the County Enclosure Champagne Lawn, where confirmed celebrity entertainment will bring the party atmosphere to life.*

Commencing with Betfred St Leger Ladies Day, the iconic Style Awards in partnership with Meadowhall is taking place on the first day of the festival, celebrating the style of attendees with the worthy winner walking away with an impressive prize worth over £1,000.

For the following three days of the festival, attendees can expect to see horseracing history unfold. Betfred St Leger Doncaster Cup Day (12th), a day etched in the history of horse racing, hosts the oldest race currently run under the rules of horse racing, and the iconic final leg of the Stayer’s Triple Crown. The flagship day of the festival, Betfred St Leger Day (13th) promises to bring the drama with the world’s oldest classic and final of the season, the Betfred St Leger Stakes.

The ‘Sunday Funday’ will conclude the 2025 festival and promises a day of family friendly entertainment.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse, commented: “Having iconic names like Gok Wan, Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago on this year's entertainment roster is the perfect way to get the party started and create an incredible atmosphere for everyone.

“We’re pulling out all the stops to ensure 2025 is our best year yet, and the celebrity entertainment we’ve announced will tie all the celebrations for Betfred Ladies Day and Doncaster Cup Day together. We’re counting down the days until it's time to welcome everyone for an unforgettable few days of racing and partying!”

With limited availability on most hospitality packages, visit doncaster-racecourse.co.uk for more information and to secure tickets.

*'Please note that after racing finishes, celebrity entertainment is only included with County, Premier, and Hospitality tickets.