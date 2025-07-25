Line-up for July Artwalk Wakefield revealed
This time, The Old Police Station on Bond Terrace joins Artwalk for the first time, showcasing The Finch Collection. Nearby, Wakefield Museum will open until 7pm for a celebration of their current exhibition, Cynthia Kenny: A City Framed.
Over at the other side of Wakefield, join Brian Holding at Chantry Chapel as he documents “Building the Hepworth Wakefield” through the photographs he took at the time. You can also stop by The Distillery at Tileyard North for a double exhibition.
On your way into the city, stop by The Six Chimneys to see work by multiple artists. There’s also a chance to chat to the curator of the new Wakefield Ghost Walk at The Old Vicarage, right opposite The Red Shed, where you can experience “A Decade of Gig Photography” thanks to local photographer, Jessica Rowbottom.
Other familiar venues taking part in July’s Artwalk include: CoffeeWrite, The Art House, The Ridings, Waterstones, WX Wakefield Exchange, and Westgate Studios. Stop by the Project Space there to visit Empath Theatre’s “Farewell to Westgate Studios” as they head out on tour.
A special extra for July is the New Art Fest curated by The Art Exchange, extending Artwalk for several days in select venues and offering some exclusive workshops too.
More information on everything happening between 31st July and 2nd August can be found online, or you can pick up a guide in many Artwalk venues.
Artwalk Wakefield are grateful to Wakefield BID for their support in producing the maps for these bi-monthly Artwalks, and The Art Exchange also thanks them for the New Art Fest guide.