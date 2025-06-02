Local homebuilder helps to bring music to Wakefield

Arrangements are well underway for a free summer festival taking place in Wakefield.

The Clarence Park Festival, organised by The Wakefield Music Collective, a not-for-profit organisation, will take place on Saturday, July 26 and Sunday July 27.

The annual event, believed to be the longest running free music festival in Yorkshire, and promises ‘something for everyone’, with two stages, 22 bands, DJs, a wellbeing hub, craft workshops, food, stalls and a bar.

This year Redrow, building nearby at The Glade at Woodland Vale, has donated funds towards the festival, which will once again be held at Clarence Park.

Festival organisers Rachel Winstanley and Kate Honeyman with Redrow’s Kerry Atkinson

“The festival began in 1991 to promote established and up and coming local, regional and national bands and performers,” said Rachel Winstanley, artistic director of Wakefield Music Collective.

“We get so much great feedback, everyone looks forward to it. The festival is unfenced and free, so people bring their families and their own food and drink if they want to.

“Thank you so much to all the team at Redrow for supporting this event. Wakefield Music Collective is a volunteer-led community arts organisation. It takes us the majority of the year to raise funds for this event, so we are very appreciative of this donation, thank you.”

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “We are very pleased to be supporting this year’s festival. It’s great to hear how the festival helps and promotes up and coming local musicians.

“The event promises to be a great weekend out for all the family.”

Redrow’s The Glade at Woodland Vale, off Haigh Moor Road, will be built around four parcels of land, close to and surrounding Haigh Wood. New and existing footpaths will connect the homes to the woodland, open space and the surrounding residential areas.

Properties will include a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes, all from Redrow’s sought after Heritage Collection, which are influenced by Arts and Crafts architecture and designed to blend well with the locality.

For further information on Woodland Vale visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/woodland-vale or call the sales team on 01924 961116.

For further information about The Clarence Park Festival visit https://www.themusiccollective.co.uk/clarence-park-festival