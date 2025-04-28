Manahatta launches Leeds's first stock exchange bar experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Every Friday, the real time stock exchange bar will see drinks prices rise and fall based on popularity.

Starting from Friday 25th April, Manahatta: Greek Street will turn into a real time stock exchange bar with drinks prices rising and falling every few minutes based on popularity. Guests can enjoy discounted drinks between 6-10pm every Friday, with drinks available from as little as £2.50, when the market crashes.

The exciting new concept combines an interactive bar experience with engaging entertainment. With drinks prices fluctuating all night, guests will need to keep an eye on the stock market and make strategic purchases to get the best deal.

Guests will be able to enjoy discounts on their favourite drinks including Margarita, Cherry Cosmo or Berry Pornstar cocktails, pints of Madri and Peroni, premium spirits and mixer such as a Hendricks and Tonic and Sailor Jerry and Coke, and shots including Baby Guinness, Patron OX, Jagerbombs and more.

Martin Wolstencroft, CEO at Manahatta said, “We’re very excited to be launching our Stocks on the Rocks concept and invite our guests to join us to get involved at our very own stock exchange every Friday. Whether guests are joining with work colleagues, friends or marking a celebration, Manahatta will be buzzing with anticipation and the potential for half price shots and cocktails when the market’s right. See you at the stock exchange!”

To make a reservation, please visit: https://www.manahatta.co.uk/bars/greek-street