Netherton Scarecrow Walk is back for another year!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ever popular Netherton Scarecrow Walk is back this weekend.

There will be scarecrows galore at the popular community weekend in Netherton, Wakefield this weekend, July 6 and 7. This year is an open theme so expect a wide variety of scarecrows on display in gardens in the village.

Trail maps can be picked up from both shops as well as St. Andrew's church. Refreshments will be available at a number of points on the trail as well as face painting and wooden spoon scarecrow making. Organisers have identified a number of spots where visitors can park in order to break up the walk - see the Facebook page for more info.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be opportunities to win prizes for scarecrow makers as well as people following the trail. Can you identify all the scarecrows, find the cheeky Elf on the Shelf scarecrow who has hidden himself somewhere in the village and solve the anagram puzzle by finding all the letters?