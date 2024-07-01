Netherton Scarecrow Walk is back for another year!
There will be scarecrows galore at the popular community weekend in Netherton, Wakefield this weekend, July 6 and 7. This year is an open theme so expect a wide variety of scarecrows on display in gardens in the village.
Trail maps can be picked up from both shops as well as St. Andrew's church. Refreshments will be available at a number of points on the trail as well as face painting and wooden spoon scarecrow making. Organisers have identified a number of spots where visitors can park in order to break up the walk - see the Facebook page for more info.
There will be opportunities to win prizes for scarecrow makers as well as people following the trail. Can you identify all the scarecrows, find the cheeky Elf on the Shelf scarecrow who has hidden himself somewhere in the village and solve the anagram puzzle by finding all the letters?
For all the latest updates follow the Netherton Scarecrow Walk Facebook page at facebook.com/NethertonScarecrowWalk
