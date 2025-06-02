New arts centre celebrates poet for inspiring retreat

Lakeside Creative Arts Centre, Newmillerdam, Wakefield is set to host a quiet morning retreat, ‘Open to Wonder’, which focuses on the poetry of Mary Oliver. This event will take place on Saturday 21st June, 9.30am – 1pm, and will be delivered by Revd Dr Julian M. Pursehouse BA BTh MA. Tickets cost £15 per person which includes a hot drink and cake.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During this workshop, participants will be introduced to the poetry of the late Mary Oliver, an American poet, and consider what it means to find peace, stillness, and beauty amid busy lives! Participants will have the opportunity to write their own poetry, take part in an optional art activity and explore the local woodland.

When asked what it is about Mary Oliver’s poetry which inspires him, Reverend Julian Pursehouse said, “As far as I know, Mary Oliver was not religious per se, but certainly someone who had a vibrant sense of spirituality and transcendence through what she observed in the natural world! Her poetry is often inspired by the beauty of creation and a number of her poems resonate with mindfulness and the ability to be present and attentive to the gift of the present moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To purchase a ticket for this event, please visit ticketsource.co.uk/lakeside-creative-arts-centre

Poetry retreat at Lakeside Creative Arts Centre

Lakeside Creative Arts Centre is an emerging hub for the arts, set to offer a vibrant programme of workshops and exhibitions in the near future. Situated in refurbished chapel building alongside Newmillerdam Country Park, Wakefield, the Arts Centre at Lakeside is within reasonable distance of other significant Arts facilities in greater Wakefield, the Hepworth Gallery, the Yorkshire Sculpture Park at West Bretton, and the Arthouse in the centre of Wakefield. All these facilities indicate the existence of a vibrant Arts scene in the city of Wakefield and the Lakeside Creative Arts Centre taps into all these rich networks.