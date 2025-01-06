New pop-up art gallery opening in Castleford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

CAS, standing for Castleford Art Space, is a collection of over 10 local artists who have come together to display their work in a previously empty retail unit in Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group was founded by Dawn Blatherwick and Emma Davies who were contacted by the ‘Artist Window’ Charity just before Christmas to undertake the ambitious task to fill the huge retail unit (formally used by Argos) as a temporary open gallery space in a matter of weeks. “it all happened very quickly, from our first phone call with The Artist’s Window to moving in was less than 2 weeks.” (Dawn Blatherwick)

Dawn and Emma along with other artists in the collective have appeared on Sky Arts Landscape Artists of the year and have an impressive portfolio of artistic recognitions between them. There are over 100 pieces of artwork in the collective exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group of artists include a sweet shop of art mediums and styles to enjoy, from oil and coloured pencil, to wool and glass, there is something for everyone’s taste in the collection.

Emma Davies, Dawn Blatherwick, Jane Storey and Gregg Sealy on move in day.

Most artwork is for sale but there is no pressure to buy. “You can buy our work, but we are very grateful to have a space large enough to exhibit what we have done. We are a gallery first and foremost, so by coming and viewing our work you are supporting our goals.” (Emma Davies)

The group would like to run workshop’s for the public, which they are currently looking into funding streams to support. A children’s art competition will be running on the opening day, with winning prizes provided by a local art materials supplier.

Opening on Fridays and Saturdays 10am-4pm, they have the space secured for just a short lease at present. So there isn’t long to go and enjoy this unique collection of local talent.

Opening day Saturday 11th January at 10am.

Dawn Blatherwick with her exhibition of work at CAS

The Artist’s Window

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A charity supporting local creative arts for the benefit of local communities

https://www.the-aw.com/

Dawn Blatherwick Artist

Repurpesed timber Ice-creams by Gregg Sealy

07715366896

Emma Davies (Throwback Threads)

07720622098