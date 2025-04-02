Nick Hall, Groundsman at YSP: Perfect spring day out among art and nature at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s no place better to escape the hustle and bustle than Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) and enjoy the first signs of spring.

This Easter, there are lots of new things to see and do at YSP. Explore two new exhibitions by renowned artists Felicity Aylieff and Laura Ellen Bacon. Together, these exhibitions offer a fresh perspective on art, nature and the connections between them.

Don’t forget to pick up a free Easter Art and Nature Hunt or a Tree Discovery Kits to enjoy art-inspired guided walks around the historic parkland. Drop into Little Wild Wood and the Imagination Station where children can interact with art and build dens.

I have worked at YSP for nine years in the Estates Team, as a Groundsman. My role is varied from maintaining paths and woodlands, to cutting the grass which covers the 500-acre historic parkland, which can amount to 21 miles on the mower. This is intensive work that must be carried out regardless of the weather.

Volunteers spreading mulch under the sycamore tree

Behind the scenes, we have been busy preparing for spring by spreading woodchip mulch along flowerbed borders, processed from trees that have fallen on-site over the winter. We also completed an important 18-month project in late February to tackle a disease affecting the rhododendron and larch trees. Our volunteers have played a key role in these efforts too, ensuring the Park is ready for the warmer months ahead.

Spring also brings a burst of wildlife activity at YSP. The Lower Lake is home to herons which have been nesting since January, and buzzards are increasingly spotted above the Longside area. Being onsite first thing, before visitors arrive, I often see two or three deer around the Upper Lake. Wildlife wise they are one of the best things you can spot.

Not everyone knows that YSP is a charity, all of the income we receive goes back into securing our future as a place visitors can access and interact with art and nature.

With kids and parking free, it’s an excellent value day out. Find out what’s on at YSP this Easter at ysp.org.uk/visit-ysp-this-easter.