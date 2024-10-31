North Yorkshire non-contact boxers pack a punch in the fight against Parkinson's

People living with Parkinson’s in Scarborough, Malton, Pickering, Bridlington and elsewhere in the local area are being invited to try a non-contact boxing class which is helping more people to get active in a fun and social way across the region. All ages and levels of Parkinson’s diagnosis are welcome to attend.

Current groups are a mix of people who are seated and others who are standing. No previous boxing experience is needed.

Non-contact boxing is known to have many benefits for people living with Parkinson’s, including increasing muscle strength and improving hand-eye coordination, reaction times, posture, rhythmic movement, balance and core strength.

Sessions are available every Wednesday at the Westway Boxing Club, 25 Bank Side, Eastfield, Scarborough, YO11 3EW. Sessions cost £5 per person and include access to all the boxing equipment at the gym. There is always time for tea and coffee and a catch up afterwards. Carers and partners are very welcome to watch.

Packing a punch: Non-contact boxing can be a great way to manage Parkinson's symptoms.

Parkinson’s UK is supporting the growth of this Boxing for Parkinson’s group through its Physical Activity Grants award scheme by recently awarding them extra funding to help with the roll-out of more classes.

The participants are a friendly group of people living with Parkinson’s who not only thoroughly enjoy the challenges they each face in their sessions but also support each other throughout by celebrating each other’s progress.

The sessions are delivered by experienced boxing coach Ryan Ashworth. Ryan is a former professional boxer who was inspired to set up the group because of personal experience of Parkinson’s – both his grandfather and uncle were diagnosed with the condition.

As Ryan Ashworth says:

“The magic of non-contact boxing works wonders for people with Parkinson's, helping them to get stronger and more confident each and every week they come to a session.”

Trevor Thomson has Parkinson’s. He has seen many benefits from taking part in the boxing sessions:

“It’s great to be a part of the Scarborough boxing group. Apart from the brilliant Ryan, whose sensitive and encouraging coaching technique is outstanding, I love the camaraderie, the way we all root for one another.

“My wife says that my mood has lifted completely since I started boxing. I'm a much happier person! I’m really happy with the progress I’ve made so far, since I first started, so there’s no looking back now.”

Due to availability, it is recommended to book a place on a Boxing for Parkinson’s class. Call Chris Huffington on 07538 176 942 or email her on [email protected] to book or find out more.