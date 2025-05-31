Nostell parkrun celebrates National Volunteer Week

National Volunteer Week is the UK’s largest annual celebration of volunteering, taking place from Monday 2 to Sunday 8 June.

Nostell parkrun, which takes place every Saturday at 9am at Nostell NT, has been a volunteering success story since it launched on July 26th 2014.

During that time, 1274 different people have volunteered at the event, carrying out a combined total of 8394 different volunteer roles.

These local volunteers have supported 14475 people to be physically active, outdoors, together on 478 occasions, which has major health and economic impacts for the community.

Runners and walkers at Nostell parkrun meet outside the Courtyard every Saturday at 08:45

parkrun is a UK-based global health and wellbeing charity and events are free and open to anyone. People can walk or run the 5k course, support their community as volunteers or simply spectate and socialise. parkrunners can push a pram, bring their dog on a short, non extendable, hand-held lead or take part with their family. There is no time limit and nobody finishes last, thanks to volunteer ‘tail walkers’ who provide support and encouragement on the course.

Every volunteer’s contribution matters and is recognised through parkrun volunteer milestones. These milestones celebrate the act of showing up and helping the community, whether it’s 25 times or 1,000 times.

Emma Bird, volunteer event director at Nostell parkrun, said, “Everyone in the community is invited to give parkrun volunteering a try.

“parkrun is all about having fun in a relaxed and welcoming environment. All the volunteer roles are super simple and there are a wide variety of opportunities, from welcoming first timers to marshalling on the course or handing out finish tokens as people finish the 5k.

The Event team at Nostell parkrun

“We even have volunteers during the week. For example, someone coordinates our volunteer roster and posts on our social media channels. Our volunteer roster is never full and there is a role to suit everyone!”

Nostell parkrun is one of over 800 parkruns across the UK, with more than 580,000 different people volunteering at the free weekly UK events since the first parkrun in 2004.

parkrun Founder, Paul Sinton-Hewitt said:

“Our volunteers give so much both to parkrun nationally and to Nostell parkrun locally. Along with our partners, funders, landowners and those who are able to donate, they help to keep parkrun free, for everyone, forever. Thank you to each and every volunteer.”

parkrun registration is free at www.parkrun.org.uk/register

Use your ordinary skills to help create extraordinary parkruns! If you are interested in volunteering, you can email the event at [email protected], message them through the Nostell parkrun Facebook page or simply come along on a Saturday morning and join in the fun.