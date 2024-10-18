An ambitious project – called Operation Joey – coordinated by Featherstone Town Council and animal charity Murphy’s Army to dress the Featherstone War Horse in a purple poppy coat was unveiled on Friday, October 11.

Volunteers from the charity used a spider lift to assemble the coat in sections, and local dignitaries came to observe the official unveiling.

The purple poppies were chosen to pay tribute to service animals, with 353 red poppies included to commemorate the Featherstone soldiers who died in the First World War.

