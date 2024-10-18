Operation Joey: 16 pictures which show the Featherstone War Horse purple poppy project unveiling at Mill Pond Meadow in October

By Catherine Gannon
Published 18th Oct 2024, 07:30 BST
Here are 16 pictures which show how the crocheted coat of nearly 4,000 poppies was assembled onto the Featherstone War Horse memorial by members from Murphy’s Army.

An ambitious project – called Operation Joey – coordinated by Featherstone Town Council and animal charity Murphy’s Army to dress the Featherstone War Horse in a purple poppy coat was unveiled on Friday, October 11.

Volunteers from the charity used a spider lift to assemble the coat in sections, and local dignitaries came to observe the official unveiling.

The purple poppies were chosen to pay tribute to service animals, with 353 red poppies included to commemorate the Featherstone soldiers who died in the First World War.

Click through the gallery of images to see the coat being assembled.

Pictures from the Featherstone War Horse purple poppy project unveiling

1. Featherstone War Horse poppy project unveiling

Pictures from the Featherstone War Horse purple poppy project unveiling Photo: Catherine Gannon

Members of the Murphy's Army charity arrived at Mill Pond Meadow on Friday morning (October 11) to assemble the poppy coat on the War Horse memorial.

2. Featherstone War Horse poppy project unveiling

Members of the Murphy's Army charity arrived at Mill Pond Meadow on Friday morning (October 11) to assemble the poppy coat on the War Horse memorial. Photo: Catherine Gannon

The Featherstone War Horse is located in Mill Pond Meadow, which features several sculptures commemorating those who served in the First World War.

3. Featherstone War Horse poppy project unveiling

The Featherstone War Horse is located in Mill Pond Meadow, which features several sculptures commemorating those who served in the First World War. Photo: Catherine Gannon

The Featherstone War Horse was installed in 2018 to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

4. Featherstone War Horse poppy project unveiling

The Featherstone War Horse was installed in 2018 to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War. Photo: Catherine Gannon

