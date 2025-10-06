Ossett Choir invites you to travel the world in song this Christmas
On Thursday 18th December at Ossett Town Hall, their brand-new concert, Christmas Around the World, will take audiences on a musical journey through festive traditions across the globe - from joyful carols to lively pop favourites - all delivered with a true Yorkshire spirit.
The choir, run by Fanfare Music and directed by Jenna Fan, has become a much-loved part of the Ossett community. Known for their uplifting performances and infectious enthusiasm, they bring together singers of all ages and backgrounds to celebrate the joy of music and connection.
Joining them for this special event will be Gawthorpe Brass 85, one of the area’s most beloved brass bands. Their rich harmonies and unmistakable sound will add a traditional Yorkshire glow to an already festive evening.
Choir director Jenna Fan said: “Yorkshire has such a strong tradition of singing and brass music, especially at Christmas. This concert is about celebrating that heritage while also giving our audience the chance to enjoy songs and carols from around the world. It’s full of variety, fun and festive spirit - the perfect way to start the Christmas season.”
With a mix of familiar tunes and international surprises, Christmas Around the World promises an evening of laughter, music and togetherness - the kind of event that reminds us why music, community and shared joy are such an important part of the holidays.
Tickets are on sale now, and early booking is strongly recommended - the choir’s Christmas concerts have become a highlight of the local calendar and always sell out.