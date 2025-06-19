Outwood Grange Academy Presents Little Shop Of Horrors

Don’t Miss Little Shop of Horrors at Outwood Grange Academy!

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Join us at the Sir Michael Wilkins Arts Centre for a thrilling evening of music, laughs, and a little bit of horror! Little Shop of Horrors will be performed on the 10th and 11th of July, starting at 7pm.

Location: Outwood Grange Academy

Sir Michael Wilkins Arts Centre

Little Shop of Horrors at Outwood Grange Academy

Price: £5

Get your tickets now via iPay or by emailing [email protected].

Be there for a night to remember — don’t let the flowers bite!