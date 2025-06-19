Outwood Grange Academy Presents Little Shop Of Horrors

By Louise Bramald
Contributor
Published 19th Jun 2025
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 16:08 BST
Don’t Miss Little Shop of Horrors at Outwood Grange Academy!

Join us at the Sir Michael Wilkins Arts Centre for a thrilling evening of music, laughs, and a little bit of horror! Little Shop of Horrors will be performed on the 10th and 11th of July, starting at 7pm.

Location: Outwood Grange Academy

Sir Michael Wilkins Arts Centre

Little Shop of Horrors at Outwood Grange Academyplaceholder image
Little Shop of Horrors at Outwood Grange Academy

Price: £5

Get your tickets now via iPay or by emailing [email protected].

Be there for a night to remember — don’t let the flowers bite!

