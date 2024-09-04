Parents vote PJs as biggest pet peeve at the school gate drop off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we enter a new school year, parents across the country will be ironing uniforms, prepping PE kits and slaving away on school lunchboxes. With busy schedules, parents have a lot to think about when the new school year starts. What might seem like one of the easiest parts of the process, the school drop off and pick up, can actually cause some serious issues and debates amongst parents.

A new survey, by Northerner, uncovered what UK parents really think about others at the school gates.

The survey found that the biggest pet peeve for parents at the school gates is other parents wearing PJ’s to complete the drop off. In fact 73% of parents admitted that this bothers them with many describing it as ‘inappropriate’ behaviour. Respondents said they would prefer parents to have a fresh change of clothes on before leaving the house.

Understandably, the survey also revealed that 72% of British parents felt furious to see others smoking near the school gates. Cigarettes should not be used around children so it’s no wonder Brits are ticked off to see this potentially harmful habit occur around their kids.

In true British fashion, 65% UK parents also admitted that they actually can not stand making small talk with other parents as they wait for their children to finish school. 68% of parents said they will show up late to avoid this and a further 59% admitted they will park further away to prevent getting stuck in catch up convos!

The top 10 biggest pet peeves at the school gates are:

Wearing PJ’s - 73% Smoking - 72% Small talk with other parents - 65% Littering - 62% Swearing - 60% Being asked to volunteer 54% Leaving kids unattended - 38% Filming or taking pictures without permission - 31% Finding a parking space - 27% Being late to collect - 18%

Some habits that Brits found to be perfectly acceptable were bringing daily treats for kids, which only 7% found to be taboo, 90% were happy for parents to post on social media and 93% were keen on being invited to parties.

Markus Linblad from Haypp said: “As the new school year begins, we wanted to uncover what really makes British parents tick on their daily drop offs. It’s no surprise to see that smoking is still a huge irritance for parents as we know it can also be dangerous for people around them. For anyone trying to kick the habit, using nicotine pouches is a great way to discreetly tackle the nicotine craving without causing any harm to others around, especially the school children!”