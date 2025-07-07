Castleford Male Voice Choir and the Friends of Queens Park invite you to "Party in the Park" 2025 which is being held at Queens Park, Castleford (WF10 4JP) on Saturday 19th July 2025, 11.30am to 5pm.

"Party in the Park" returns for a third successive year with fun and entertainment for ALL of the Community. This years event provides live music from six choirs and three bands, including the Salvation Army Band from Castleford who will be opening the proceedings at 11.30am.

In addition to the "Wall to Wall" live music there will be fun and entertainment for all of the family including, Donkey Rides, a Bouncy Castle, a Children's games stall and Lawn games. There will also be Craft stalls and an a Tombola stall with prizes for both adults and children. Food and drink vendors, plus an Ice Cream van will be in attendance to keep you well fed during the afternoon's entertainment!

This year's event is raising funds for Candlelighters and the Brain Tumour Research for Alfie's Appeal. When Alfie was three years old he was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma, a child brain tumour. During 2024 he had many, many months of treatment, all of which he has done smiling and with resilience his parents can’t even begin to explain.

Alfie is currently cancer free, but will need scans for the next five years to check that remains the same. Devastatingly, if his cancer does return, there is nothing that current medicine can do for him or any other child in his situation.

​Only 1% of national funding is invested into brain tumour research, which can go some way to explaining why there have been little development in medicine in the field for the last twenty years.

​Alfie’s parents want to try and change that narrative. They pray every day that he will never need to use this medicine again, but are thinking of all the other children and their families who are diagnosed.

​It costs just over £2000 for a day of research and with your help Alfie’s family hope to continue raising as much money, not only for this life saving research, but also for the charity that provided them with the emotional support they needed on their journey.

Every penny counts so please give generously!

The event has been supported with funding by Wakefield Council and Licenced by Wakefield District Markets.