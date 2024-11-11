Pat Fulgoni Blues Experience to rock KT's Rhythm & Blues Festival, Wakefield

The soulful, genre-bending blues act, Pat Fulgoni Blues Experience, is bringing its powerful cosmic mix of blues, rock, and soul to KT's Rhythm & Blues Festival, Wakefield via the Audiozone Studios Stage, 5 pm, Sunday 17th November

Ranked #3 on both the Roots Music Report (USA) and the UK IBBA most played blues album radio chart in September 2024, Pat Fulgoni’s latest album, Pat Fulgoni Blues Experience, has captured the hearts and minds of blues lovers across the UK.

Released on September 27, 2024, the album has received praise for its dynamic fusion of blues, funk, and soul. Tracks like “Drifter,” “Keep The Blues Alive,” and “Stickin’ the Knife in Blues” showcase Fulgoni’s powerful vocals, which have been hailed by Billboard magazine, describing him as a singer who “could sing a pearl from its oyster.”

Pat's new blues journey with the Pat Fulgoni Blues Experience started when a local food bank fundraiser in his home town of Huddersfield demanded a set having seen his performances on YouTube. Fulgoni obliged and cobbled together a local line up just before Covid kicked in. The gig was awesome and left him wanting more especially after the grim months of lockdown.

album cover

Since then, Fulgoni and his band have performed at numerous blues festivals, from Colne Blues to Tenby Blues Festival to Blues Alive in the Czech Republic, and have built a reputation as a sought-after live act.

The band’s lineup features guitar talent Jacob Beckwith, alongside the rhythm section of bassist Rory Wells and drummer Zebedee Sylvester, with Sam Bolt on piano. Together, they deliver a distinctive blend of original tracks and classic covers, including “Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven” and “Midnight Train.”

Reviewing the new album Blues Matters magazine goes on to say the cover of The Thrill Is Gone "is as close to the best version I have heard, sorry BB (King)"

For fans of soulful, energetic blues, don’t miss Pat Fulgoni Blues Experience this Sunday at KT’s Rhythm and Blues Festival, Wakefield on the Audiozone Studios Stage, Back Garden St, Wakefield WF1 1DX. More information and music are available on Spotify, Bandcamp, and other platforms.