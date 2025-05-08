People can ‘pay what they feel’ to watch gripping play on domestic abuse.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Award-winning theatre education company Soundproof Box is inviting guests to ‘pay what they feel’ for a series of forthcoming performances at Yorkshire venues.

Soundproof Box recently won Small Social Enterprise of the Year at the Social Enterprise Yorkshire and Humber Awards, which celebrate businesses that create positive change in communities. Best known for its powerful Lottery-funded show Red Flags, it explores social issues affecting communities and workplaces through interactive theatre. Its work has now reached over 13,350 people, with almost 10,500 of these under 18.

The gripping performances explore coercive control through the eyes of a young couple who meet at a party, revealing how manipulation can escalate in relationships.

Soundproof Box CEO Lise Kay-Bell had a breakdown after surviving two consecutive abusive relationships. She wrote the show to raise awareness and understanding, as well as helping victims and bystanders feel more empowered to help.

Soundproof Box founder Lise Kay-Bell

Lise says: “1 in 5 children in the UK have lived with an adult who is behaving abusively in the home. We aim to stop generational cycles of abuse and unhealthy behaviours. The theatre performances aim to educate people on how to recognise the signs and empower them to make positive relationship choices”.

The team does not want cost to be a barrier to anyone accessing their events, so is asking people to pay what they feel they can afford.

Venues include Chapel FM Arts Centre, Leeds on 6 June (also available via Zoom link), and Guiseley Theatre on 24 September.

Soundproof Box is funded by West Yorkshire Mayor’s Safer Community Fund. You can sign up to receive information on all events on the website at soundproofbox.org.