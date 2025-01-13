Performance of new music in Wakefield this February

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Commissioned for Our Year 2024 and made possible with funding from @MyWakefield @OurYear2024 #CultureGrantsWFD, the premier performance of We Are From... a new song cycle for the Wakefield District by composer Charlie Wells.

Since October last year, composer and creative producer Charlie Wells has been working with communities across the Wakefield District to develop her new song cycle We are From...

From interacting with dog walkers in Newmillerdam at dawn as she recorded birdsong, to writing poetry exploring growing up with 2 classes of Year 5 pupils at South Parade Primary School in Ossett; Charlie has worked with over 400 people from across the District to develop lyrics, poetry and music which will feature in the finished piece.

The work also draws on her past work across the District using oral history interviews to tell stories, along with newer partnerships with Age Uk Wakefield, Spectrum People and Wakefield Well Women Centre.

We are From... featuring Pete Rosser, Rachel Modest, Charlie Wells, Inder Goldfinger, Samantha Green and Nick Wells

During the project, Charlie collaborated with Bhangra specialist Hardeep Sahota to offer Bhangra workshops to over 40 children and young people at Next Generation at Lightwaves in Wakefield and with musician Rachel Modest to develop the community choir for the performance and explore the tradition of Work Song.

Featuring live performances by Rachel Modest (Voice), Pete Rosser (Piano), Nick Wells (Bass), Inder Goldfinger (Percussion) and composer Charlie Wells, alongside a new community choir and horn section, which has drawn musicians from across the District and beyond, the finished piece also has sounds, words and voices from across the Wakefield District brought together into pre-recorded soundscapes created by Charlie during the workshop process.

The performance is suitable for all, and will also feature live BSL Interpretation by Samantha Green.

Will take place on Saturday February 1 at 7.30pm at St Austin's Theatre, Wentworth Terrace, Wakefield

For more information to and book visit Eventbrite. Tickets are free, but booking is advised.