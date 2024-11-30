The festival saw lots of families visit to take part in a busy schedule of festive activities. The Friday saw visitors enjoy festive food stalls, lantern making workshops, puppet shows, a brass band performance, and welcome Santa to the Caphouse.

On Saturday, visitors were able to visit Santa, see a light up trail at the Hub, and see the buildings lit up at the Pit Yard.

The festival culminated in fire performances, a brass band performance and a lantern parade on the Sunday.

Click through the gallery of images to see some of the visitors enjoying the festival.

Light Up Festival at the National Coal Mining Museum Picture: JMA Photography/NCMME

Light Up Festival at the National Coal Mining Museum The Light Up Festival's lantern parade took place at the National Coal Mining Museum on the evening of Sunday, November 24, as part of their Christmas launch weekend. Picture: JMA Photography/NCMME

Light Up Festival at the National Coal Mining Museum As part of the festival, lantern-making workshops took place on Saturday, November 23 ahead of the lantern parade on the Sunday evening. Picture: JMA Photography/NCMME