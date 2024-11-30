Pictures of families enjoying festivities at the Light Up Festival as National Coal Mining Museum launches Christmas Weekend

By Catherine Gannon
Published 30th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
The National Coal Mining Museum kicked off its Christmas launch weekend on Friday, November 22 with three days of music, entertainment, and festive food at its Light Up Festival.

The festival saw lots of families visit to take part in a busy schedule of festive activities. The Friday saw visitors enjoy festive food stalls, lantern making workshops, puppet shows, a brass band performance, and welcome Santa to the Caphouse.

On Saturday, visitors were able to visit Santa, see a light up trail at the Hub, and see the buildings lit up at the Pit Yard.

The festival culminated in fire performances, a brass band performance and a lantern parade on the Sunday.

Click through the gallery of images to see some of the visitors enjoying the festival.

Picture: JMA Photography/NCMME

1. Light Up Festival at the National Coal Mining Museum

Picture: JMA Photography/NCMME Photo: JMA Photography/NCMME

The Light Up Festival's lantern parade took place at the National Coal Mining Museum on the evening of Sunday, November 24, as part of their Christmas launch weekend. Picture: JMA Photography/NCMME

2. Light Up Festival at the National Coal Mining Museum

The Light Up Festival's lantern parade took place at the National Coal Mining Museum on the evening of Sunday, November 24, as part of their Christmas launch weekend. Picture: JMA Photography/NCMME Photo: JMA Photography/NCMME

As part of the festival, lantern-making workshops took place on Saturday, November 23 ahead of the lantern parade on the Sunday evening. Picture: JMA Photography/NCMME

3. Light Up Festival at the National Coal Mining Museum

As part of the festival, lantern-making workshops took place on Saturday, November 23 ahead of the lantern parade on the Sunday evening. Picture: JMA Photography/NCMME Photo: JMA Photography/NCMME

Fire performers lighting up the Pit Yard as part of the museum's Light Up Festival. Picture: JMA Photography, NCMME

4. Light Up Festival at the National Coal Mining Museum

Fire performers lighting up the Pit Yard as part of the museum's Light Up Festival. Picture: JMA Photography, NCMME Photo: JMA Photography/NCMME

