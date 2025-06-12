Poetry Event 21st June at Pontefract Methodist Church

Earlier in the year David Buck, Pioneer Listener and Shaper in Pontefract, invited the people of Pontefract to write poems inspired by the words Pontefract is a Wonderful Place.

Over 150 poems were received from people of all ages across the town and surrounding area.

Come along and hear what the people of Pontefract have to say about the place.

Many of the poems David received will be displayed on 21st June at Pontefract Methodist Church from 2pm and from 2.30pm a selection of poems will be performed.

The event will close at 4 pm.

All are welcome.