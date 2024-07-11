Pontefract Liquorice Festival: Event sponsor Haribo UK share district's connection to first secret ballot
Following the general election last Thursday and ahead of the Pontefract Liquorice Festival this Sunday, July 14, the event’s headline sponsor has highlighted the connection of liquorice sweets born in Pontefract to the first ever secret ballot held in the town.
Pontefract is renowned as the birthplace of liquorice sweets thanks to the eighteenth-century chemist George Dunhills who is reputed to have added sugar to medicinal recipes to make the first liquorice sweet in the 1760s, now known as the iconic Pontefract Cake.
The castle and owl that have been stamped into Pontefract Cakes, which is thought to be Britain’s oldest sweet, is a modern version of the stamp used in England’s first ever secret ballot held in Pontefract in 1872.
In celebration of HARIBO UK’s liquorice-making heritage, the company, which has been based in Yorkshire since 1972, will be sponsoring the Pontefract Liquorice Festival this Sunday.
Residents and tourists are expected to fill the streets throughout the day, with the Liquorice Parade led by HARIBO’s iconic Goldbear.
Jon Hughes, Managing Director of HARIBO UK & Ireland said: “This incredible connection between liquorice and the first ever secret ballot demonstrates the rich history of the region, and the important role it continues to play today.
"At HARIBO we are proud of our Yorkshire heritage. Through our recent investment in a new warehouse at our Castleford site and headline sponsorship of the Liquorice Festival this year, we are committed to Yorkshire for the long term.”
