Radfield Home Care hosts Christmas lunch event
A spokesman said: "Held at the NewSpring Centre, the afternoon was filled with laughter, delicious food, and a true sense of togetherness, all while aiming to reduce social isolation and build stronger local community connections.
"We were thrilled to have so many fantastic people and organisations contributing to making this event so special."
From generous donations to invaluable support, there were many people to thank, including:
Curve Learning – for their generous prize donations and the incredible volunteers who helped everything run smoothly.
Darren Byford, Lord Mayor – for attending and presenting a £250 cheque to the Memory Action Group, for funds raised by attendees of the Radfield community Connections Cafe, as well as for his ongoing support.
Jan Archbold and the Memory Action Group – for their tireless support of individuals and families living with dementia.
Neil and the team at NewSpring Centre – for coming up with the wonderful idea for this event and helping bring it to life.
Cater Hub – for the mouthwatering food that everyone enjoyed!
Senior Citizens Support Group – for sharing the event details and volunteering their time to make the event a success.
Councillor Duncan Smith – for his support and the incredibly generous gesture of donating his prize winnings back to the community.
Radfield Home Care National Office – for their generous £250 grant towards the cost of the lunch, which enabled us to make the event accessible to as many people as possible.
We’re proud to be part of such an incredible community. The way we come together and the difference we can make is truly inspiring.
The afternoon was filled with festive cheer, Christmas games, and fantastic company, and we are so grateful to everyone who helped make this event a success.
But the biggest thank you goes to the heart of this event: the community itself. Each and every one of you is amazing, and we love what we do because of you.
Here’s to many more wonderful moments like this. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all!
If you would like to find out more about Radfield Home Care and the home care support services offered, you can visit www.radfieldhomecare.co.uk or contact the branch directly at [email protected] or 01924 271394.