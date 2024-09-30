Restart a heart
You will never regret learning how to save a life! The skills to save a family member, friend, colleague and stranger stay with you for life. OJ Health and Safety are a health and safety company that ensures the safety of the employees is prioritised in companies across the nation. We manage the health and safety of companies of all shapes and sizes, ranging from small local businesses to large corporations that operate nationally.
Although we are a nationwide company, the safety of our local community means a lot to us. This is why we are putting on our restart a heart event. Anyone will be able to come to the Ossett Cricket Club between the hours of 12pm - 6pm and learn how to effectively and confidently perfrom CPR. In just a few minutes, the participants will become heroes. All ages and skill levels are welcome! Trained professionals are going to be guiding participants through the process step by step. Whether you’ve never performed CPR before or just need a refresher, this session is going to be a perfect opportunity to gain a valuable and life-saving skill.
Cardiac arrests can happen to anyone, anytime, and knowing how to respond can make the difference between life and death. At this event, we will provide attendees with hands-on interactive training in the basics of CPR, making sure they leave feeling empowered and ready to help in an emergency.
Upon attendance, the participants will receive:
- A certificate showing your involvement. - The knowledge and ability to perform CPR. - Peace of mind knowing if an emergency breaks out, you're prepared. CPR is something that can and does save lives. It's importance cannot be overstated. Event details: Date: Thursday the 3rd of October Location: Ossett Cricket Club Time: 12pm - 6pm Entry: Free
