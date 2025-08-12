Salford’s Kargo MKT Brings the Flavour of La Tomatina to Life This August

This August 23rd, Kargo MKT is bringing a taste of Spain’s iconic La Tomatina festival to Salford Quays, inviting locals to enjoy a day full of flavour, music, and festive fun. From 12pm to 6pm, the food hall will come alive with the vibrant spirit of this beloved tomato-themed celebration, reimagined with a unique local twist.

The day kicks off with live music from a talented guitarist and singer, setting a lively atmosphere from midday until 3 PM. After that, a DJ takes over the decks, keeping the energy high as the afternoon flows into the evening. Adding some authentic Spanish culture, a team of flamenco dancers will perform two captivating sets at 1.30pm and 2.20pm, bringing the heat and passion of traditional dance to the event.

In the true spirit of La Tomatina, Kargo MKT is offering a special treat to the first 100 guests who bring along tinned tomatoes to donate. Between 12pm and 6pm, these early arrivals will receive a free pint of Madri as a thank-you for contributing. The collected tins will support Blend Culinary Foundation (BCF), the charitable arm of Blend Family, the award-winning food hall curators behind Kargo MKT and other celebrated venues. BCF will use these donations to run a cookery classes that teach the community how to create delicious tomato-based dishes and soups, turning generosity into real culinary inspiration.

Throughout the week from August 21st to 26th, guests can also enjoy specially crafted tomato cocktails, including the classic Bloody Mary, highlighting the festival’s signature ingredient in a refreshing way.

For families and creative spirits, a colouring competition is running throughout the event, offering participants the chance to win a £50 voucher to use at Kargo MKT. Artwork can be submitted at the bar, inviting everyone to join in the fun and showcase their artistic talents.

La Tomatina at Kargo MKT promises a vibrant celebration of food, music, and community, all with a delicious tomato twist. It’s a perfect occasion to gather friends, enjoy live entertainment, and support a fantastic local cause, bringing the joyful energy of one of Spain’s most famous festivals right here to Salford Quays.