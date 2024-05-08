Save the date for The Prince of Wales Hospice’s Spring Fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular event will be held in the beautiful Hospice gardens from 12pm to 4pm. There will be musical performances, a variety of stalls, garden games, a range of entertainment, a bar, and a BBQ provided by The Caring Kitchen.

Children will be able to build their own teddy bears, see animals in the petting zoo, and have their faces painted. To add some movie glamour, there will be appearances from Marvel’s Bumblebee and Disney’s Lightning McQueen for attendees to see and have their photograph taken with.

There will be music provided by a DJ, and some live entertainment with a choir and dance group by pupils from The Rookeries Carleton Junior School.

This fun-filled day is a staple in the Hospice’s events calendar and is not to be missed.

Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said, “Our annual fair is always a brilliant way to spend your Sunday afternoon, so get your family and friends together. We can’t wait to welcome you all into our Hospice gardens.”