Schools' public art on show at special exhibition

Residents are invited to view a special exhibition of paintings produced by students from 10 local schools, which are on display in Pontefract Library until Friday, 14th June.

This Art Exhibition has been supported with a culture grant from Wakefield Council as part of Our Year 2024 across the Wakefield District.

Rhona Crichton, civic society member who co-ordinated the exhibition, said: “The students have worked on the theme FRIENDSHIP producing many ideas which they have translated into these wonderful paintings”.

The participating schools are:

Detail from some of the paintings at the exhibition (Photograph courtesy of Rhona Crichton)

St Giles C of E Academy, The King's School, Carleton High, Orchard Head, Halfpenny Lane, Carleton Park J&I School, Larks Hill, De Lacy Primary, Pontefract, The Rookeries, and Purston Infant School.

Paul Cartwright, civic society chair said: “The quality and vibrant colours are stunning, and the exhibition is well worth visiting”.