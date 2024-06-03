Schools' public art on show at special exhibition
This Art Exhibition has been supported with a culture grant from Wakefield Council as part of Our Year 2024 across the Wakefield District.
Rhona Crichton, civic society member who co-ordinated the exhibition, said: “The students have worked on the theme FRIENDSHIP producing many ideas which they have translated into these wonderful paintings”.
The participating schools are:
St Giles C of E Academy, The King's School, Carleton High, Orchard Head, Halfpenny Lane, Carleton Park J&I School, Larks Hill, De Lacy Primary, Pontefract, The Rookeries, and Purston Infant School.
Paul Cartwright, civic society chair said: “The quality and vibrant colours are stunning, and the exhibition is well worth visiting”.
For local information visit the civic society website at www.pontefractcivicsociety.org.uk or call 01977 708658 for further information.