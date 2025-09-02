September Savings Weekend this weekend at Junction 32

Junction 32, Yorkshire’s much loved outlet shopping destination, is delighted to announce a phenomenal ‘September Savings’ weekend.

This September, Junction 32 will welcome both new and existing customers to the centre to enjoy a weekend of big savings. With a further 20% off your favourite brands (on top of the existing incredible discounts!) plus exclusive store offers, it’s set to be an unforgettable weekend.

The weekend comes at the perfect time for those looking to refresh their wardrobes and homes as we head into the autumn. Whether you’re looking for a new coat, walking gear or a pair of boots to see you through the winter, Junction 32’s September Savings weekend makes for the perfect excuse to cash in on these incredible savings.

The September Savings weekend will kick off from opening at 10am on Saturday September 6 all the way through to Sunday September 7 at 5pm – giving visitors the chance to make the visit at any time that suits them!

And better yet, customers can also enjoy exclusive discounts at some of Junction 32’s food and beverage offerings too, perfect for those looking to take a break after browsing the shops.

For the full list of the participating brands, please check the J32 website and social media channels in the days leading up to the event.

Darren Winter, Centre Director at Junction 32, said: ‘We’re very excited to introduce our ‘September Savings’ weekend next month. With children heading back to school and warmer temperatures on the way out, it makes for the perfect time to invest in our high street favourite brands at unbeatable prices. We look forward to seeing an even busier weekend than usual!”

For more information on Junction 32, visit: https://junction32.com/