Six By Nico Leeds space themed menu has landed

Prepare for lift-off as Six by Nico, the pioneering restaurant brand known for its ever-evolving tasting menus, unveils its most creative concept yet: SPACE.

Launching on August 25th at Six by Nico Leeds, this cosmic culinary experience invites diners to journey through the galaxies with a six-course menu inspired by the mystery, wonder, and adventure of outer space. From cosmic textures to planetary plating, each dish on this interstellar culinary voyage is a step on a journey through time, space, and taste.

Following a series of beloved themed menus such as “The Chippie,” “Once Upon a Time,” and “New York,” SPACEmarks a bold new frontier for Chef Nico Simeone and his creative team.

The new menu draws inspiration from astronomy, interstellar travel, and the futuristic possibilities of food beyond Earth, resulting in an imaginative, multi-sensory dining experience unlike anything else.

Chef Nico Simeone said: “SPACE is about pushing the boundaries of flavour and presentation. We asked ourselves: what might food look and taste like on a space station, or on a distant planet? The result is a menu that’s both playful and thought-provoking - a journey for the palate and the imagination.”

Prepare to be spoon-fed stardust with a six-course tasting menu featuring galactic flavour combinations, innovative textures, and visually stunning presentations that are sure to delight both returning guests and first-time diners.

Each SPACE dish represents a different aspect of space exploration — from liftoff to the lunar surface, and beyond with highlights that includes.

Zero Gravity Oyster - Smoked Salmon, Granny Smith Apple, Kohlrabi, Oyster Emulsion

- Smoked Salmon, Granny Smith Apple, Kohlrabi, Oyster Emulsion Black Hole - Fregola Sarda, Cuttlefish, Burnt Lemon, Bisque, Pork Fat Crumb

- Fregola Sarda, Cuttlefish, Burnt Lemon, Bisque, Pork Fat Crumb Solar Flare - Flat Iron, Ox Parcel, Saffron & Orange, Black Garlic, Squash

- Flat Iron, Ox Parcel, Saffron & Orange, Black Garlic, Squash Goodbye Earth - Baked Vanilla Custard, Orange Marmalade, Grand Marnier

The SPACE menu will be available for a limited 12 weeks only, priced at £45 per person, with an optional wine pairing experience available for an additional £30. The menu is available from August 25th until 16th November 2025.

Join Six by Nico as they boldly go where no menu has gone before. To book visit, https://www.sixbynico.co.uk/leeds/