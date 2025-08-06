Society in Castleford hosting holiday event to get children saving

Colleagues at Yorkshire Building Society’s branch in Castleford are holding events to help children learn more about money and kick off a savings habit this summer.

The branch, on Carlton Street, will be hosting the drop-in events from Monday, August 11 between 9am and 4.30pm and Monday to Friday through until the end of August.

Families are invited to join colleagues at the branch for a fun and educational experience, where children and parents get advice about opening a savings account and learn more about money.

As well as fun money-related activities for children, and offering financial tips and information for parents, the team will also be running giveaways for participating children.

Customer Consultant Michelle Hague from the Castleford Branch said: “We know holidays can be an expensive time for parents, so we wanted to offer some fun and free activities for children in Castleford.

“Starting a savings habit and learning how to effectively manage finances are vital life skills. We really want to engage children and adults in the area to start conversations about money and encourage more children to start a savings habit this summer holiday!”

Recent research from Yorkshire Building Society showed that parents are taking proactive steps to help teach their children about money, with eight in ten (78 percent) regularly giving their children money, often as pocket money or in return for chores, with the average child receiving £10.50 a week.

Four in ten (40 percent) give physical cash, while others use digital transfers or child debit cards. More than half of children (65 percent) already have their own bank account. Most parents believe children should start managing their own money by age 10.

For more information about the event, contact the Castleford branch on 01977 711368.

To open a children’s saving account with Yorkshire Building Society, branch colleagues will need to see the child’s birth certificate or passport as well as formal identification for the adult, parent or guardian that will act as trustee of the child’s account.