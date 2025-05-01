St Peter's Consort Spring concert
May 31 at St Peter’s & St Leonard’s Church, Horbury, starting at 19.30.
Entitled 'Fain would I change that note', the concert is centred around secular madrigals and partsongs from the British Isles.
Included in the extensive programme are Gibbons's 'The Silver Swan', Morley's 'Now is the month of Maying' and Parry's 'Never weather-beaten sail', plus solo items accompanied by Peter Cain on the guitar; admission is £12; online booking available through our website www.stpetersconsort.co.uk.
Interval drinks available. Musical director is James Bowstead