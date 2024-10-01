Stars spotted in Ackworth
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The trio were seen sporting a range of outrageous outfits as the trailer was captured ahead of the first performance which takes place on Tuesday 26 November from 7pm.
Returning to the stage, Chris and Chris will play ugly sisters Ponty and Cass while Sam will feature asButtons during the run.
Promising to deliver lots of laughs thanks to a unique script and Wakefield twist to the classic tale, the eagerly awaited pantomime is expected to attract record ticket sales with audiences booking as much as a year in advance.
Head of Communications & Programme, Kealey Woodward said: ‘We are very pleased to welcome Chris, Chris and Sam back to the stage. Not only are they all talented actors and writers, but genuine friends of the theatre.’
‘It was clear while we were capturing the trailer that the trio were a real hit with the locals. There were certainly some raised eyebrows and lots of giggles as we captured each scene.’
‘We are very much looking forward to the responses on social media. There’s even an extra special appearance from a local pooch!’
Performances begin on Tuesday 26 November from 7pm with ticket prices starting at just £15. For further details, please visit: https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/cinderella-2024 and for regular updates follow: @Theatre Royal Wakefield on Facebook, @trwakefield for regular tweets, and @theatreroyalwakefield on Instagram.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.