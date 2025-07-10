Sundown Sessions – here's the best spot in Sheffield to Watch, Play and Party All Summer Long

Get ready Sheffield – this summer, BOX Bar is turning up the heat as they start their electrifying Sun Down Sessions – a season of live music, unbeatable sport, and ice-cold drinks.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Powered by Jack Daniel’s and El Jimador, the Sun Down Sessions will take the Sheffield venue to the next level as a high-energy music and entertainment destination every Thursday, Friday and Saturday – combining electrifying live performances and a drinks menu built for summer socialising.

This is not your average night out. It’s where everyone can come to watch, play, and party – and you definitely don’t want to miss out.

Live Music. Real Atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BOX Sheffield

Every weekend throughout the summer, BOX Sheffield will play host to a rotating line-up of top local artists performing live against the backdrop of the city.

Including top Sheffield bands Those Guys and The Song Collective, other local talent highlights include acoustic vocalist Charlie Ludlam, talented singer-guitarist Will Bateman, and Bryon and the Lords rounding out an unforgettable live experience.

The Sundown Sessions are also set to feature within the line-up of ‘The Fringe at Tramlines’ running from Thursday 24th July – Sunday 27th July – expect fantastic music from Jemini, Sam David and The Cecils among other popular artists.

Mark Austin, Head of Bar Operations said: “Forget half-hearted bar gigs. Expect quality sound, immersive lighting, and high-energy vibes that take your night from laid-back to legendary. Each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night sees the stage taken over by new acts, paired perfectly with dancing, drinks, and unforgettable moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feeling brave? Private karaoke rooms are also available to book subject to availability, giving you and your crew the chance to take centre stage after a few cocktails.

Every Goal. Every Tackle. Every Second on Screen

BOX Sheffield is also the place to catch the biggest games this summer. With wall-to-wall screens and unbeatable atmosphere, you won’t miss a moment of the action – especially during the Women’s Euros 2025, where every England match will be shown live with full sound.

Rugby fans, set your alarms: BOX will open early at 09:30AM for each of the Wallabies v British & Irish Lions Test matches across July and August – complete with a Full Lions Breakfast for just £9.50. Get your seat, get your breakfast, and get ready for the roar.

Socialising. Smash Burgers. Spectacular Vibes

There’s more to BOX than just sport and sound. Round up your friends for a competitive game of electric darts - enjoy some friendly rivalry and keep the energy going long after the match ends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hungry? BOX Sheffield has just launched its brand-new food and drinks menus, and they’re a game-changer. From juicy Smash Burgers to pizzas, kebabs and small plates designed for sharing, there’s something for every taste. Pair these tasty treats with the zingy new cocktails, craft beers, or grab a group-friendly ‘Hat-Trick’ or ‘Game Time’ drinks bundle so you don’t miss a moment queuing at the bar.

With offers running all day, every day, BOX Sheffield is giving you every reason to make it your second home this summer:

2-for-1 Cocktails – All day, every day

– All day, every day £5 Pints – Mon to Fri, 4–7pm

– Mon to Fri, 4–7pm £8 Lunch Deal – Mon to Fri, Perfect for midweek catch-ups

– Mon to Fri, Perfect for midweek catch-ups Bottomless Brunch – 90 minutes of food and drinks from just £36.95

Whether you're coming for the live music, sticking around for the sport, or booking a booth for brunch and darts, BOX Sheffield is the place to be.

Live it. Play it. Feel it. Only at BOX.

Book now or view the Sundown Sessions line-up at: https://www.theboxbar.co.uk/bars/sheffield/sundown-sessions/