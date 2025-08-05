Take a Sunset Stroll in memory of your loved ones and support The Prince of Wales Hospice this September

The Prince of Wales Hospice is inviting supporters to lace up their walking shoes for the return of its popular Sunset Stroll on Saturday, September 27, the first in-memory walk organised by the Hospice since before the pandemic in 2019

This year, the Hospice is planning a new, bigger and better event, aiming to create the biggest in-memory walk in the area, and hoping to get the whole community involved.

Starting from Castleford Tigers RLFC, this special evening walk gives families, friends, and supporters the chance to come together, remember loved ones, and raise vital funds for hospice care across the Five Towns Area of Wakefield.

The event, kindly sponsored by Hannah Davies Personal Estate Agent, has a choice of 6 or 11-mile routes. Families and friends will walk hand in hand for an evening of remembrance and celebration, enjoying a variety of activities along the way. Participants will also pause at The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract to reflect at a special in-memory section, before returning to the event village on foot or by bus.

Open to all ages and abilities, the Sunset Stroll offers a meaningful way to honour someone special while making a real difference. With just 35% of its funding coming from the NHS, the Hospice relies on the generosity of the local community to raise £3.5 million each year to provide free, compassionate care for patients with a life-limiting illness.

Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “The Sunset Stroll is a brilliant event for our community. It gives people the chance to walk in memory of someone special and helps ensure that local families can continue to access the compassionate care they need, when they need it most.”

Registration is open now. Each sign up will receive a free head torch. To sign up, visit: www.pwh.org.uk/sunset-stroll