The Elizabeth Love Museum has opened
After 8 years of dedicated effort by a team of volunteers the wishes of Elizabeth Love have been fulfilled with the recent opening of the The Elizabeth Love Museum in Pontefract. Within the 14th Century former guardhouse of Pontefract Castle, Elizabeth and her brother Joe amassed an extensive collection of Castleford Pottery, Longcase clocks, furniture and Object D'art. This collection is now available to be viewed.
Within The Elizabeth Love Museum collection is possibly the finest collection of Castleford Pottery in the UK. There are Longcase clocks made in Pontefract and furniture dating to 1649. The heritage and history of this Grade 2 listed building dating back to the 14th Century is equally fascinating.
If you would like to visit and have a guided tour it is open most weekends for prebooked guided tours.
Email us at [email protected] or via our web site www.elizabethlovemuseum.com