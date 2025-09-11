The first-ever Wakefield Makers Market is here
This isn’t just any market; it’s a gathering of amazing artists, creators, and makers, all under one roof. The Wakefield Makers Market will transform a spacious 5,000 sq. ft indoor warehouse on busy Thornes Lane into a vibrant indoor pop-up market, showcasing everything from stunning handmade jewellery to pottery, flowers, home wear, art, essential oils and skincare to tasty homemade goodies and so much more.
The excitement among our makers has been incredible so far! We initially aimed for 45 stalls, but we’ve been blown away by over 60 applications in just under two weeks! We had to work on a first come, first paid situation to make sure we have a varied range of traders.
For those planning to visit, get ready for a delightful afternoon! The market will be open from 11am to 4pm, giving you plenty of time to explore at your leisure. Best of all, entry is free if you grab your ticket online ahead of time, or you can stroll in for just £2.50 at the door.
Getting here is a breeze! Conveniently located near the M1 and just a quick five-minute drive from the city centre, with ample parking available at PAB Studios, you can focus on enjoying the experience without any hassle.
This is more than just a shopping trip; it’s a chance to connect with the talented folks behind the creations and support our local businesses.
If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us at [email protected]. We can’t wait to welcome you.